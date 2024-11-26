Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wideout Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and the Tennessee Titans will face the Washington Commanders, who have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the NFL (189.6 yards allowed per game).

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Westbrook-Ikhine worth starting? For analysis on his tilt against the Commanders, we’ve got you covered.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 5.1

5.1 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1 Week 12 @Texans 12.8 5 2 48 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine has 66.4 fantasy points (8.3 per game), 46th at his position and 154th in the NFL.

In his past three games, Westbrook-Ikhine has averaged 10.5 fantasy points (31.6 total). He has 196 receiving yards on seven catches (14 targets) and two touchdowns.

Looking at his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 14 receptions on 24 targets, for 285 yards, and has picked up 10.5 fantasy points on average (52.5 in all).

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 17.7 fantasy points — two receptions, 117 yards and one touchdown — in his best game of the season. That was in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 3.1 fantasy points — three catches, 31 yards, on three targets — in Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, which was his worst game of the season.

