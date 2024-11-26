Predators vs. Flyers Injury Report Today – November 27
Published 10:43 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
As they get ready to play the Philadelphia Flyers (9-10-3) on Wednesday, November 27 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (7-12-3) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Michael McCarron
|RW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Back
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Body
|Samuel Ersson
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Flyers Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 52 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 29th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Defensively, Nashville has allowed 70 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL action.
- Their goal differential (-18) ranks 27th in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- With 61 goals (2.8 per game), the Flyers have the NHL’s 20th-ranked offense.
- Philadelphia’s total of 76 goals conceded (3.4 per game) ranks 26th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -15, they are 26th in the league.
Predators vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-180)
|Flyers (+150)
|5.5
