SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 14 Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Among the available options on the Week 14 SEC college football schedule, Alabama (-11.5) against Auburn is our pick for best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss matchup. Get even more insights and stats on those and other contests to wager on or add to a parlay in the article below.

Best Week 14 SEC Spread Bets

Pick: Alabama -11.5 vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 20.7 points

Alabama by 20.7 points Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 30 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Pick: Ole Miss -26.5 vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 32.7 points

Ole Miss by 32.7 points Date/Time: Nov. 29 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 29 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Pick: Vanderbilt +11 vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores

Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 5.5 points

Tennessee by 5.5 points Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Pick: Louisville -3.5 vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats

Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Louisville by 8.4 points

Louisville by 8.4 points Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Pick: South Carolina +2.5 vs. Clemson

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 1.8 points

South Carolina by 1.8 points Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Best Week 14 SEC Total Bets

Under 61.5 – Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Total: 55.9 points

55.9 points Date/Time: Nov. 29 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 29 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Over 49.5 – South Carolina vs. Clemson

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers

South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers Projected Total: 54.3 points

54.3 points Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET

Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Under 54.5 – Arkansas vs. Missouri

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers

Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers Projected Total: 51.7 points

51.7 points Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 3:30 PM ET

Nov. 30 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Under 53.5 – Georgia Tech vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Georgia Bulldogs Projected Total: 50.7 points

50.7 points Date/Time: Nov. 29 at 7:30 PM ET

Nov. 29 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC

Over 45.5 – Florida vs. Florida State

Matchup: Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles Projected Total: 48.2 points

48.2 points Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Nov. 30 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Week 14 SEC Standings

Team 2023 Record 2023 PF/G vs PA/G 2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Texas 10-1 (6-1 SEC) 36.5 / 12.1 449.3 / 247.5 Georgia 9-2 (6-2 SEC) 33.2 / 18.5 426.9 / 311.7 Tennessee 9-2 (5-2 SEC) 37.4 / 13.1 455.7 / 284.3 Texas A&M 8-3 (5-2 SEC) 32.5 / 21.5 417.5 / 356.1 South Carolina 8-3 (5-3 SEC) 32.9 / 18.2 407.3 / 303.6 Alabama 8-3 (4-3 SEC) 36.2 / 17.5 419.6 / 324.7 LSU 7-4 (4-3 SEC) 28.6 / 24.4 435.1 / 359.3 Missouri 8-3 (4-3 SEC) 29.2 / 20.0 393.4 / 314.0 Ole Miss 8-3 (4-3 SEC) 38.5 / 13.9 532.8 / 312.5 Florida 6-5 (4-4 SEC) 27.6 / 25.5 375.7 / 406.2 Arkansas 6-5 (3-4 SEC) 31.1 / 24.6 457.8 / 366.5 Vanderbilt 6-5 (3-4 SEC) 27.0 / 21.9 329.2 / 360.2 Oklahoma 6-5 (2-5 SEC) 25.0 / 20.2 326.6 / 311.3 Auburn 5-6 (2-5 SEC) 29.0 / 20.7 432.2 / 319.3 Kentucky 4-7 (1-7 SEC) 21.2 / 20.4 330.6 / 332.7 Mississippi State 2-9 (0-7 SEC) 26.9 / 34.8 381.5 / 462.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.