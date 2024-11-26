SEC Football Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 14
Published 7:16 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Among the available options on the Week 14 SEC college football schedule, Alabama (-11.5) against Auburn is our pick for best bet on the spread, while our model suggests betting on the total in the Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss matchup. Get even more insights and stats on those and other contests to wager on or add to a parlay in the article below.
Best Week 14 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Alabama -11.5 vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Alabama by 20.7 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Ole Miss -26.5 vs. Mississippi State
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Ole Miss by 32.7 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 29 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Vanderbilt +11 vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Tennessee by 5.5 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: Louisville -3.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Louisville Cardinals at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: Louisville by 8.4 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Pick: South Carolina +2.5 vs. Clemson
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers
- Projected Winner & Margin of Victory: South Carolina by 1.8 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Week 14 SEC Total Bets
Under 61.5 – Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Total: 55.9 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 29 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 49.5 – South Carolina vs. Clemson
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers
- Projected Total: 54.3 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 12:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 54.5 – Arkansas vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Total: 51.7 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Under 53.5 – Georgia Tech vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Georgia Bulldogs
- Projected Total: 50.7 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 29 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Over 45.5 – Florida vs. Florida State
- Matchup: Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles
- Projected Total: 48.2 points
- Date/Time: Nov. 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Week 14 SEC Standings
|Team
|2023 Record
|2023 PF/G vs PA/G
|2023 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Texas
|10-1 (6-1 SEC)
|36.5 / 12.1
|449.3 / 247.5
|Georgia
|9-2 (6-2 SEC)
|33.2 / 18.5
|426.9 / 311.7
|Tennessee
|9-2 (5-2 SEC)
|37.4 / 13.1
|455.7 / 284.3
|Texas A&M
|8-3 (5-2 SEC)
|32.5 / 21.5
|417.5 / 356.1
|South Carolina
|8-3 (5-3 SEC)
|32.9 / 18.2
|407.3 / 303.6
|Alabama
|8-3 (4-3 SEC)
|36.2 / 17.5
|419.6 / 324.7
|LSU
|7-4 (4-3 SEC)
|28.6 / 24.4
|435.1 / 359.3
|Missouri
|8-3 (4-3 SEC)
|29.2 / 20.0
|393.4 / 314.0
|Ole Miss
|8-3 (4-3 SEC)
|38.5 / 13.9
|532.8 / 312.5
|Florida
|6-5 (4-4 SEC)
|27.6 / 25.5
|375.7 / 406.2
|Arkansas
|6-5 (3-4 SEC)
|31.1 / 24.6
|457.8 / 366.5
|Vanderbilt
|6-5 (3-4 SEC)
|27.0 / 21.9
|329.2 / 360.2
|Oklahoma
|6-5 (2-5 SEC)
|25.0 / 20.2
|326.6 / 311.3
|Auburn
|5-6 (2-5 SEC)
|29.0 / 20.7
|432.2 / 319.3
|Kentucky
|4-7 (1-7 SEC)
|21.2 / 20.4
|330.6 / 332.7
|Mississippi State
|2-9 (0-7 SEC)
|26.9 / 34.8
|381.5 / 462.1
