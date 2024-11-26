Tennessee vs. UT Martin Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 27 Published 5:29 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Wednesday’s game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) matching up with the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 88-51 win, as our model heavily favors Tennessee.

Based on our computer prediction, Tennessee should cover the spread, which is currently listed at 36.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 141.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -36.5

Tennessee -36.5 Point total: 141.5

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 88, UT Martin 51

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. UT Martin

Pick ATS: Tennessee (-36.5)

Tennessee (-36.5) Pick OU: Under (141.5)

Tennessee has a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season compared to UT Martin, who is 3-2-0 ATS. The Volunteers are 3-3-0 and the Skyhawks are 2-3-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams average 155.9 points per game, 14.4 more points than this matchup’s total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +145 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.2 points per game. They’re putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 85th in college basketball and are allowing 58.0 per contest to rank 10th in college basketball.

Tennessee grabs 33.7 rebounds per game (175th in college basketball) while allowing 23.2 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.5 boards per game.

Tennessee hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (115th in college basketball), 1.3 more than its opponents (7.5). It is shooting 41.1% from deep (14th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 27.8%.

The Volunteers’ 109.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 20th in college basketball, and the 77.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 25th in college basketball.

Tennessee has committed 11.7 turnovers per game (178th in college basketball action), 1.5 fewer than the 13.2 it forces on average (138th in college basketball).

UT Martin Performance Insights

The Skyhawks have a +19 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.2 points per game. They’re putting up 73.7 points per game, 236th in college basketball, and are allowing 70.5 per outing to rank 174th in college basketball.

UT Martin wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. It grabs 39.8 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 34.2.

UT Martin makes 9.0 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents’ 8.5. It shoots 28.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.0%.

UT Martin and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Skyhawks commit 13.2 per game (270th in college basketball) and force 13.3 (127th in college basketball).

