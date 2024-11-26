Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Tony Pollard and the Tennessee Titans will play the Washington Commanders and their 29th-ranked rushing defense (145 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Pollard be a player that you insert into your fantasy football lineup this week for his matchup versus the Commanders? Before making that choice, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 11.8

11.8 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0 Week 12 @Texans 21.9 24 119 1 3 10 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

Pollard has 121.8 fantasy points (11.1 per game), 20th at his position and 49th in the league.

In his past three games, Pollard has picked up 28.1 fantasy points (9.4 per game). He has rushed for 178 yards on 42 carries, with one touchdown, and has 43 yards receiving on nine catches (13 targets).

In his past five games, Pollard has rushed for 400 yards on 90 carries, with one touchdown, and has 92 yards receiving on 15 catches (20 targets). He has picked up 55.2 fantasy points (11.0 per game).

In his best game of the season, Tony Pollard finished with 18.9 fantasy points — 24 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD. That was last week against the Houston Texans.

In his worst game of the season — Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers — Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 14 yards.

