Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, November 27 Published 6:24 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

There are 11 games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball slate. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers vs. Louisville Cardinals

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Indiana 73, Louisville 70

Indiana 73, Louisville 70 Projected Favorite: Indiana by 2.4 points

Indiana by 2.4 points Pick ATS: Louisville (+2.5)

Email newsletter signup

Bet on the Indiana-Louisville spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Baylor Bears vs. New Orleans Privateers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 91, New Orleans 63

Baylor 91, New Orleans 63 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 28.1 points

Baylor by 28.1 points Pick ATS: New Orleans (+32.5)

Bet on the Baylor-New Orleans spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Waco, Texas

Waco, Texas Venue: Foster Pavilion

Foster Pavilion TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 83, West Virginia 65

Gonzaga 83, West Virginia 65 Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 17.1 points

Gonzaga by 17.1 points Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-14.5)

Bet on the Gonzaga-West Virginia spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers vs. UT Martin Skyhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 88, UT Martin 51

Tennessee 88, UT Martin 51 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 37.2 points

Tennessee by 37.2 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-36.5)

Bet on the Tennessee-UT Martin spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 21 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Creighton 69

Texas A&M 73, Creighton 69 Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 3.8 points

Bet on the Creighton-Texas A&M spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: MAX

MAX Live Stream: MAX

No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Alabama State Hornets

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 87, Alabama State 63

Cincinnati 87, Alabama State 63 Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 24.8 points

Cincinnati by 24.8 points Pick ATS: Alabama State (+27.5)

Bet on the Cincinnati-Alabama State spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Fifth Third Arena TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 24 Arizona Wildcats vs. Davidson Wildcats

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arizona 81, Davidson 77

Arizona 81, Davidson 77 Projected Favorite: Arizona by 3.8 points

Arizona by 3.8 points Pick ATS: Davidson (+15.5)

Bet on the Arizona-Davidson spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Imperial Arena

Imperial Arena TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 Xavier Musketeers vs. Michigan Wolverines

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Michigan 74, Xavier 71

Michigan 74, Xavier 71 Projected Favorite: Michigan by 2.6 points

Bet on the Xavier-Michigan spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Location: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Suncoast Credit Union Arena TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Stonehill Skyhawks

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Marquette 85, Stonehill 55

Marquette 85, Stonehill 55 Projected Favorite: Marquette by 29.4 points

Bet on the Marquette-Stonehill spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Alabama 84, Rutgers 71

Alabama 84, Rutgers 71 Projected Favorite: Alabama by 13 points

Bet on the Alabama-Rutgers spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 76, Notre Dame 67

Houston 76, Notre Dame 67 Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.7 points

Bet on the Houston-Notre Dame spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena

MGM Grand Garden Arena TV Channel: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.