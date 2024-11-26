Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Wednesday, November 27
Published 6:24 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024
There are 11 games featuring a ranked team on Wednesday’s college basketball slate. Below, we offer against-the-spread picks for each contest.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers vs. Louisville Cardinals
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Indiana 73, Louisville 70
- Projected Favorite: Indiana by 2.4 points
- Pick ATS: Louisville (+2.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Baylor Bears vs. New Orleans Privateers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Baylor 91, New Orleans 63
- Projected Favorite: Baylor by 28.1 points
- Pick ATS: New Orleans (+32.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Waco, Texas
- Venue: Foster Pavilion
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. West Virginia Mountaineers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Gonzaga 83, West Virginia 65
- Projected Favorite: Gonzaga by 17.1 points
- Pick ATS: Gonzaga (-14.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers vs. UT Martin Skyhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Tennessee 88, UT Martin 51
- Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 37.2 points
- Pick ATS: Tennessee (-36.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 21 Creighton Bluejays vs. No. 20 Texas A&M Aggies
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Texas A&M 73, Creighton 69
- Projected Favorite: Texas A&M by 3.8 points
Key Facts
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: MAX
- Live Stream: MAX
No. 16 Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Alabama State Hornets
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Cincinnati 87, Alabama State 63
- Projected Favorite: Cincinnati by 24.8 points
- Pick ATS: Alabama State (+27.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 24 Arizona Wildcats vs. Davidson Wildcats
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arizona 81, Davidson 77
- Projected Favorite: Arizona by 3.8 points
- Pick ATS: Davidson (+15.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Nassau, Bahamas
- Venue: Imperial Arena
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 22 Xavier Musketeers vs. Michigan Wolverines
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Michigan 74, Xavier 71
- Projected Favorite: Michigan by 2.6 points
Key Facts
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Location: Cypress Lake, Florida
- Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. Stonehill Skyhawks
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Marquette 85, Stonehill 55
- Projected Favorite: Marquette by 29.4 points
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Alabama 84, Rutgers 71
- Projected Favorite: Alabama by 13 points
Key Facts
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6 Houston Cougars vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 76, Notre Dame 67
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 9.7 points
Key Facts
- Time: 12:30 AM ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Venue: MGM Grand Garden Arena
- TV Channel: TBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
