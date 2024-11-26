Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

In Week 13 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), running back Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Washington Commanders, who have the 29th-ranked rushing defense in the league (145 yards conceded per game).

With his upcoming tilt versus the Commanders this week, should Spears be someone you lock into your fantasy football lineup? We analyze the numbers and trends below.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Spears has 30.9 fantasy points (4.4 per game), 62nd at his position and 261st in the NFL.

In his past three games, Spears has picked up 8.6 fantasy points (2.9 per game). He has rushed for 74 yards on 16 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 12 yards receiving on five catches (six targets).

In his past five games, Spears has accumulated 24.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game). He has rushed for 120 yards on 33 carries, with one touchdown, and has 66 yards receiving on 11 catches (12 targets).

Tyjae Spears accumulated 9.9 fantasy points — 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD — in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, his best game of the season.

Spears accumulated 0.8 fantasy points — 3 carries, 0 yards — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings.

