Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders

Tennessee Titans WR Tyler Boyd will take on the fourth-ranked pass defense of the Washington Commanders (189.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Boyd’s game against the Commanders this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 3.8

3.8 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 4.8 5 3 18 0 Week 2 @Jets 4.6 5 2 26 0 Week 3 @Packers 6.3 4 3 33 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 5.1 2 2 31 0 Week 6 @Colts 4.9 3 3 19 0 Week 7 @Bills 9.3 5 5 43 0 Week 8 @Lions 4.4 6 3 14 0 Week 9 @Patriots 0.3 0 0 0 Week 11 @Vikings 5.4 3 2 34 0 Week 12 @Texans 11.5 6 6 55 0

Tyler Boyd Fantasy Stats

Boyd has 27.6 fantasy points (2.8 per game), 95th at his position and 275th in the NFL.

Boyd has accumulated 89 yards receiving, on eight catches (nine targets), with zero touchdowns and an average of 3.1 fantasy points (9.2 total) in his past three games.

Boyd has picked up 146 yards receiving, on 16 catches (20 targets), with zero touchdowns and 14.9 fantasy points (3.0 per game) in his past five games.

In his best game of the season — last week against the Houston Texans — Tyler Boyd finished with 5.5 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 55 yards.

Boyd picked up 0.3 fantasy points — zero receptions, zero yards, on targets — in his worst game of the season. That was in Week 9 versus the New England Patriots.

