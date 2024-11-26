Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 13 vs. the Commanders Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 26, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis has a matchup versus the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (189.6 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Tennessee Titans play the Washington Commanders, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis’ game versus the Commanders this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Email newsletter signup

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders

Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Projected Fantasy Points: 15.2

15.2 Game Day & Time: December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

December 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0 Week 12 @Texans 16.1 18-for-24 278 2 1 8 10 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Levis has 89.4 fantasy points (11.2 per game), 29th at his position and 90th in the NFL.

Levis has connected on 53 of 78 passes for 748 yards, throwing for five touchdowns with two interceptions, and has run for 69 yards on 20 carries in his past three games. He has accumulated 50.8 fantasy points (16.9 per game) in that stretch.

Levis has accumulated 57.6 fantasy points (11.5 per game) in his past five games. He has connected on 72 of 109 passes for 868 yards, throwing for six touchdowns with four interceptions, and has run for 69 yards on 25 carries.

In Week 10 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Will Levis posted a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards.

In his worst game of the season, Levis finished with -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!