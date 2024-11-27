Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 28
Published 7:22 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The college basketball schedule on Thursday, which includes the Butler Bulldogs taking on the Northwestern Wildcats, should provide some fireworks. Our computer model recommends 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that matchup.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Butler +1.5 vs. Northwestern
- Matchup: Butler Bulldogs vs. Northwestern Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: Butler by 4.3 points
- Spread: Northwestern (-1.5)
- Spread: Northwestern (-1.5)
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
ATS Pick: Arizona State +4.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos vs. Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 11:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: Arizona State by 0.1 points
- Spread: New Mexico (-4.5)
- Spread: New Mexico (-4.5)
- TV Channel: truTV
ATS Pick: Utah State -6.5 vs. Saint Bonaventure
- Matchup: Utah State Aggies vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: Utah State by 10.7 points
- Spread: Utah State (-6.5)
- Spread: Utah State (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: Florida -9.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: Florida by 13.6 points
- Spread: Florida (-9.5)
- Spread: Florida (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN
ATS Pick: Washington -2.5 vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Washington Huskies vs. Colorado State Rams
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: Washington by 6.5 points
- Spread: Washington (-2.5)
- Spread: Washington (-2.5)
- TV Channel: truTV
ATS Pick: Wichita State -1.5 vs. Minnesota
- Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Wichita State Shockers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: Wichita State by 4.6 points
- Spread: Wichita State (-1.5)
- Spread: Wichita State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN2
ATS Pick: Kent State -0.5 vs. Towson
- Matchup: Kent State Golden Flashes vs. Towson Tigers
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: Kent State by 3.6 points
- Spread: Kent State (-0.5)
- Spread: Kent State (-0.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Kennesaw State +8.5 vs. UC Irvine
- Matchup: Kennesaw State Owls vs. UC Irvine Anteaters
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: UC Irvine by 5.7 points
- Spread: UC Irvine (-8.5)
- Spread: UC Irvine (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Ole Miss +3.5 vs. BYU
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. BYU Cougars
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: BYU by 1.7 points
- Spread: BYU (-3.5)
- Spread: BYU (-3.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
ATS Pick: Purdue -5.5 vs. NC State
- Matchup: Purdue Boilermakers vs. NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 6.9 points
- Spread: Purdue (-5.5)
- Spread: Purdue (-5.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
