Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers on November 27
Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Roman Josi and Travis Konecny will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators face the Philadelphia Flyers at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 27 at 8:00 PM ET.
Buy tickets for this game at StubHub!
Predators vs. Flyers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 27
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-180)
- Total: 5.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)!
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Email newsletter signup
Looking for NHL tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Roman Josi
|22
|4
|13
|17
|Filip Forsberg
|22
|9
|8
|17
|Jonathan Marchessault
|22
|4
|8
|12
|Ryan O’Reilly
|22
|3
|9
|12
|Steven Stamkos
|22
|7
|4
|11
|Flyers Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Travis Konecny
|22
|11
|15
|26
|Matvei Michkov
|20
|8
|9
|17
|Travis Sanheim
|22
|5
|8
|13
|Owen Tippett
|22
|4
|7
|11
|Sean Couturier
|21
|5
|6
|11
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
- The Predators are ranked 29th in the league with 52 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.
- On defense, Nashville has conceded 70 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.
- The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.13%).
- The Flyers have the league’s 20th-ranked scoring offense (61 total goals, 2.8 per game).
- Philadelphia has given up 3.4 goals per game, and 76 total, which ranks 26th among all league teams.
- The Flyers have the league’s 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.9%.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.