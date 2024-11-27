Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Philadelphia Flyers on November 27 Published 5:39 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Roman Josi and Travis Konecny will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Nashville Predators face the Philadelphia Flyers at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 27 at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Flyers Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 22 4 13 17 Filip Forsberg 22 9 8 17 Jonathan Marchessault 22 4 8 12 Ryan O’Reilly 22 3 9 12 Steven Stamkos 22 7 4 11 Flyers Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Travis Konecny 22 11 15 26 Matvei Michkov 20 8 9 17 Travis Sanheim 22 5 8 13 Owen Tippett 22 4 7 11 Sean Couturier 21 5 6 11

Predators vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 29th in the league with 52 goals this season, an average of 2.4 per contest.

On defense, Nashville has conceded 70 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 23rd in NHL play.

The Predators’ offense has the NHL’s 13th-ranked power-play conversion rate (21.13%).

The Flyers have the league’s 20th-ranked scoring offense (61 total goals, 2.8 per game).

Philadelphia has given up 3.4 goals per game, and 76 total, which ranks 26th among all league teams.

The Flyers have the league’s 24th-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.9%.

