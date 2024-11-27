Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 27 Published 6:19 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (7-11) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The game airs on FDSOH and FDSSE.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: FDSOH and FDSSE

FDSOH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Email newsletter signup

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Cavaliers 127 – Hawks 109

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 11.5)

Cavaliers (- 11.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-18.1)

Cavaliers (-18.1) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 235.5

The Hawks (6-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 77.8% of the time, 44.5% less often than the Cavaliers (14-4-0) this year.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That’s less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (100%).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (72.2% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (66.7%).

The Cavaliers have a 1.000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-0) this season, higher than the .444 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (4-5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Cavaliers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers have a top-five offense this year, ranking best in the league with 123.4 points per game. Defensively, they rank 10th with 111.1 points allowed per contest.

With 42.1 rebounds allowed per game, Cleveland is fourth-best in the league. It ranks 19th in the league by grabbing 43 boards per contest.

The Cavaliers are putting up 28.4 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2024-25.

Cleveland is sixth in the NBA with 12.3 turnovers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks seventh with 15 forced turnovers per contest.

The Cavaliers are sinking 15.4 treys per game this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), and they own a 41.5% three-point percentage (best).

Looking for officially licensed NBA gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense the Hawks are the ninth-ranked squad in the league (115.6 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (121 points allowed per game).

With 44.3 rebounds per game and 45.3 rebounds allowed, Atlanta is 13th and 23rd in the NBA, respectively.

At 29.2 assists per game, the Hawks are fourth-best in the league.

Atlanta is 23rd in the league in turnovers per game (15.4) and second-best in turnovers forced (16.4).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 20th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.2). They are 22nd in 3-point percentage at 34%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.