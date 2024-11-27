CGHS senior Maddie Stevens signs with USC Union softball Published 10:29 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Cumberland Gap senior catcher Maddie Stevens signed last week to continue her softball career at the University of South Carolina Union. She is pictured signing her letter of intent with USC Union coach William Royce, her parents, CGHS coach Jeremiah Bean, AD Kent Hatmaker and Principal David Hamilton and with members of the Lady Panther softball team, other friends and family members. (Photos by Allen Earl/Claiborne County Sports Zone)