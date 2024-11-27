Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center receives 2 national recognitions as a ‘Best Nursing Home’ Published 11:33 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center has been named a “Best Nursing Home” in America by Newsweek and U.S. News & World Report.

Newsweek’s “America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025” list recognized 1,050 nursing homes in 25 states. Nursing homes were ranked by performance data, recommendations of medical professionals, accreditations and resident satisfaction. Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center was one of 21 nursing homes recognized in Tennessee.

Additionally, Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center was recognized on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Nursing Homes of 2025” list for high performance in short-term rehabilitation. U.S. News & World Report determined ratings based on nurse staffing, patient outcomes and whether routine steps for avoiding harm and improving health were in place. Fort Sanders Regional Transitional Care Unit, a sister facility of Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center, was also recognized for high performance in short-term rehabilitation.

Email newsletter signup

“I am proud of our Claiborne nursing home team and the excellent care they provide,” said Gordon Lintz, chief administrative officer and president of Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center. “Our residents deserve exceptional caring and respect, and to feel safe and at home in their environment. Our team members are dedicated to treating them like family.”

Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center offers short- and long-term care for individuals who cannot care for themselves. It offers assistance with daily activities, such as bathing and dressing; physical, speech and occupational therapies; health services like mental health, vision and dental care; group activities and social services.

Newsweek is a global media organization that reaches 100 million people monthly. To view the full list of “America’s Best Nursing Homes 2025” or read more about the methodology, visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-best-nursing-homes-2025.

U.S. News & World Report is a global leader in journalism. To view the full list of “Best Nursing Homes of 2025” or read more about the methodology, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-nursing-homes.

About Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center

Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center offers a full range of services, including both short-term care and rehabilitation after surgeries or hospital stays, and long-term care for loved ones who can no longer live independently. We provide our residents with excellent personal care in a welcoming environment. Learn more on our website.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health is a Tennessee-based healthcare enterprise committed to providing the right care at the right time and place. As a not-for-profit health system, we are dedicated to being the region’s premier healthcare network through service, community and innovation. We provide patient-centered care that inspires clinical and service excellence and strive to be the first and best choice for our patients, employees, physicians, employers, volunteers and communities. Covenant Health is the area’s largest employer and has more than 11,000 compassionate caregivers, expert clinicians, and dedicated employees and volunteers. Learn more at CovenantHealth.com. To learn more about Claiborne Medical Center, visit the hospital website.