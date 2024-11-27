College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 28 Published 11:44 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Thursday college basketball schedule in the SEC has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini, and we have picks against the spread available for you right here.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Florida -6.5 vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Florida Gators vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 13.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida by 13.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida -6.5

Florida -6.5 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Arkansas +2.5 vs. Illinois

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Favorite & Spread: Illinois by 1.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Illinois by 1.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Illinois -2.5

Illinois -2.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Oklahoma +5.5 vs. Arizona

Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats

Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats Projected Favorite & Spread: Arizona by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Arizona by 5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Arizona -5.5

Arizona -5.5 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: ESPN

Pick: Ole Miss +4.5 vs. BYU

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. BYU Cougars

Ole Miss Rebels vs. BYU Cougars Projected Favorite & Spread: BYU by 1.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

BYU by 1.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: BYU -4.5

BYU -4.5 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Mississippi State -7.5 vs. UNLV

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

UNLV Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite & Spread: Mississippi State by 7.5 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Mississippi State by 7.5 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Mississippi State -7.5

Mississippi State -7.5 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: November 28

November 28 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

