College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 28
Published 11:44 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The Thursday college basketball schedule in the SEC has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those games is the Arkansas Razorbacks taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini, and we have picks against the spread available for you right here.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Florida -6.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Florida Gators vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Spread: Florida -6.5
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Arkansas +2.5 vs. Illinois
- Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Illinois Fighting Illini
- Spread: Illinois -2.5
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: CBS
Pick: Oklahoma +5.5 vs. Arizona
- Matchup: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Arizona Wildcats
- Spread: Arizona -5.5
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
Pick: Ole Miss +4.5 vs. BYU
- Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. BYU Cougars
- Spread: BYU -4.5
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Pick: Mississippi State -7.5 vs. UNLV
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Spread: Mississippi State -7.5
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Date: November 28
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.