How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28

Published 8:21 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 28

There are four games featuring an SEC team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Iowa State Cyclones.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Tulane Green Wave at Florida Gators

  • Time: 1:00 PM ET

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Northern Iowa Panthers at Auburn Tigers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Utah Utes at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 28

How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28

NFL Week 13 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

NFL Week 13 TV Schedule, Streams, Start Times, Channels

How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream - November 27

How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream – November 27

How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27

How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup