How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28
Published 8:21 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024
There are four games featuring an SEC team on the Thursday college basketball schedule, including the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Iowa State Cyclones.
Today’s SEC Games
Tulane Green Wave at Florida Gators
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Northern Iowa Panthers at Auburn Tigers
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
Utah Utes at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
