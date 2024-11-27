How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream – November 27
Published 5:13 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Email newsletter signup
Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Skyhawks’ opponents have hit.
- Tennessee is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.
- The Volunteers are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at 17th.
- The 82.2 points per game the Volunteers record are 11.7 more points than the Skyhawks give up (70.5).
- Tennessee has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.
UT Martin Stats Insights
- The Skyhawks are shooting 40.0% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 35.3% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.
- This season, UT Martin has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 35.3% from the field.
- The Skyhawks are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 190th.
- The Skyhawks’ 73.7 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 58.0 the Volunteers give up.
- When UT Martin gives up fewer than 82.2 points, it is 2-3.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (80.6).
- The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game last year at home, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.3).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Tennessee fared better in home games last year, making 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.
UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- UT Martin scored more points at home (85.8 per game) than on the road (79.0) last season.
- At home, the Skyhawks allowed 73.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).
- UT Martin sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than on the road (36.7%).
Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2024
|Austin Peay
|W 103-68
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/21/2024
|Virginia
|W 64-42
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/22/2024
|Baylor
|W 77-62
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/27/2024
|UT Martin
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|Syracuse
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/10/2024
|Miami (FL)
|–
|Madison Square Garden
UT Martin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2024
|@ Longwood
|L 64-62
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/21/2024
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|L 81-77
|Dugan Wellness Center
|11/22/2024
|Le Moyne
|L 65-53
|Dugan Wellness Center
|11/27/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Charleston Southern
|–
|The Buc Dome
|12/7/2024
|Montreat
|–
|Kathleen and Tom Elam Center
Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.