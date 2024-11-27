How to Watch Tennessee vs. UT Martin on TV or Live Stream – November 27 Published 5:13 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The UT Martin Skyhawks (2-4) will attempt to stop a four-game losing skid when visiting the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Email newsletter signup

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live.

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 53.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.1% higher than the 40.1% of shots the Skyhawks’ opponents have hit.

Tennessee is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 40.1% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Skyhawks sit at 17th.

The 82.2 points per game the Volunteers record are 11.7 more points than the Skyhawks give up (70.5).

Tennessee has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 70.5 points.

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.

UT Martin Stats Insights

The Skyhawks are shooting 40.0% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 35.3% the Volunteers’ opponents have shot this season.

This season, UT Martin has a 2-2 record in games the team collectively shoots over 35.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are the 17th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 190th.

The Skyhawks’ 73.7 points per game are 15.7 more points than the 58.0 the Volunteers give up.

When UT Martin gives up fewer than 82.2 points, it is 2-3.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee posted 82.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (80.6).

The Volunteers ceded 62.8 points per game last year at home, which was 12.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.3).

Looking at three-point shooting, Tennessee fared better in home games last year, making 9.3 three-pointers per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage in road games.

UT Martin Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

UT Martin scored more points at home (85.8 per game) than on the road (79.0) last season.

At home, the Skyhawks allowed 73.8 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than they allowed away (78.8).

UT Martin sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than on the road (9.0) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.8%) than on the road (36.7%).

Rep your favorite players with officially licensed gear. Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, hats, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/17/2024 Austin Peay W 103-68 Thompson-Boling Arena 11/21/2024 Virginia W 64-42 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/22/2024 Baylor W 77-62 Baha Mar Convention Center 11/27/2024 UT Martin – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 Syracuse – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/10/2024 Miami (FL) – Madison Square Garden

UT Martin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/16/2024 @ Longwood L 64-62 Joan Perry Brock Center 11/21/2024 @ Texas A&M-CC L 81-77 Dugan Wellness Center 11/22/2024 Le Moyne L 65-53 Dugan Wellness Center 11/27/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 12/3/2024 @ Charleston Southern – The Buc Dome 12/7/2024 Montreat – Kathleen and Tom Elam Center

Catch men’s college basketball action all season long on Fubo.