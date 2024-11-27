How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27 Published 12:46 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-1) aim to continue a 10-game home winning streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (7-11) on November 27, 2024.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 52% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Cleveland is 16-1 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 13th.

The 123.4 points per game the Cavaliers score are just 2.4 more points than the Hawks give up (121).

When Cleveland scores more than 121 points, it is 9-0.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 45.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 45.6% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 6-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Hawks are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 27th.

The Hawks score just 4.5 more points per game (115.6) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (111.1).

When it scores more than 111.1 points, Atlanta is 6-7.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers post 124.6 points per game in home games, compared to 122 points per game in road games, a difference of 2.6 points per contest.

Cleveland is ceding 109.9 points per game this season at home, which is 2.6 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (112.5).

The Cavaliers are sinking 16 threes per game with a 42.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 1.4 more threes and 2.5% points better than they’re averaging away from home (14.6 threes per game, 40.1% three-point percentage).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks average 117.1 points per game, 3.1 more than on the road (114). On defense they give up 121.1 points per game at home, 0.2 more than away (120.9).

Atlanta concedes 121.1 points per game at home, and 120.9 away.

This season the Hawks are averaging fewer assists at home (28.6 per game) than on the road (29.9).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Max Strus Out Ankle Emoni Bates Out Knee Caris LeVert Out Knee Dean Wade Out Ankle

Hawks Injuries