How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28
Published 5:21 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024
The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of three games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule that has a ranked team on the court.
Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- TV channel: BallerTV
No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rhode Island Rams at No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FloCollege
Email newsletter signup
Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.