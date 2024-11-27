How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28 Published 5:21 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Iowa State Cyclones is one of three games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule that has a ranked team on the court.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Old Dominion Monarchs at No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes

Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV channel: BallerTV

No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks at No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rhode Island Rams at No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV channel: FloCollege

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.