November 27 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 4:16 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The NHL slate on Wednesday should provide some fireworks. The contests include the Washington Capitals squaring off against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

How to watch all the action in the NHL on Wednesday is included here.

How to Watch November 27 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Minnesota Wild @ Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Carolina Hurricanes 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ St. Louis Blues @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vancouver Canucks @ Pittsburgh Penguins 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Toronto Maple Leafs @ Florida Panthers 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Calgary Flames @ Detroit Red Wings 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Montreal Canadiens @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Boston Bruins @ New York Islanders 7:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Washington Capitals @ Tampa Bay Lightning 7:30 p.m. ET TNT Max Philadelphia Flyers @ Nashville Predators 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Dallas Stars @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Anaheim Ducks @ Seattle Kraken 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Colorado Avalanche 10 p.m. ET TNT Max Winnipeg Jets @ Los Angeles Kings 10 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Ottawa Senators @ San Jose Sharks 10:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.