Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 10 Published 4:03 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The Tennessee Volunteers (6-0) will face the Miami Hurricanes (3-3) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 10, 2024. This contest is available via ESPN.

Looking for men’s college basketball tickets? Head to StubHub today and see your team live.

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, December 10, 2024

Tuesday, December 10, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Tennessee vs. Miami (FL) 2024-25 Stats

Tennessee Stat Miami (FL) 82.2 Points For 84.5 58.0 Points Against 72.7 53.2% Field Goal % 50.4% 35.3% Opponent Field Goal % 45.8% 41.1% Three Point % 36.4% 27.8% Opponent Three Point % 33.3%

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tennessee’s Top Players

The Volunteers scoring leader is Chaz Lanier, who averages 17.7 points per game.

Tennessee is led in rebounding by Felix Okpara’s 5.8 rebounds per game and assists by Zakai Zeigler’s 7.7 assists per game.

The Volunteers are led by Lanier from beyond the arc. He connects on 3.8 shots from deep per game.

Tennessee’s steals leader is Jahmai Mashack, who grabs 2.3 per game. Okpara leads the team averaging 1.7 blocks an outing.

Miami (FL)’s Top Players

The Hurricanes go-to guy, Nijel Pack, leads the team in both scoring (15.2 points per game) and assists (4.7 assists per game).

Brandon Johnson’s 8.8 rebounds per game paces Miami (FL)’s rebounding effort. He also adds 9.5 points per game.

Pack leads the Hurricanes in shooting from beyond the arc, averaging 2.5 made threes per game.

A.J. Staton-McCray tops Miami (FL) in steals with 1.0 per game, and Johnson leads the squad in blocks with 0.8 per game.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Max. Use our link to sign up today.

Tennessee Schedule

Miami (FL) Schedule

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.