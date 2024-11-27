Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 30 Published 3:23 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) battle the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-5) at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt?

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 21

Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 21 Tennessee is -418 on the moneyline, and Vanderbilt is +321.

Tennessee has a 6-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 85.7% of those games).

The Volunteers have a record of 4-1 in games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -418 or shorter (80%).

Vanderbilt has entered the game as an underdog eight times this season and won four of those games.

The Commodores are 3-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +321 or more on the moneyline.

The Volunteers have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.7% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Vanderbilt (+11)



Tennessee is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Volunteers have been favored by 11 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

In 11 games played Vanderbilt has recorded eight wins against the spread.

The Commodores have an against the spread record of 5-0 in their five games as an underdog of 11 points or more this year.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (48.5)

Under (48.5) Three of Tennessee’s games this season have gone over Saturday’s total of 48.5 points.

This season, six of Vanderbilt’s games have finished with a combined score higher than 48.5 points.

Tennessee averages 37.4 points per game against Vanderbilt’s 27.0, amounting to 15.9 points over the contest’s over/under of 48.5.

Key Stats Splits

Tennessee Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 56.3 55.3 Implied Total AVG 37.6 41.0 32.5 ATS Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-0 3-3-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-1 4-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-0 0-1 Vanderbilt Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49.7 50.8 48.4 Implied Total AVG 33.0 35.5 30.0 ATS Record 8-3-0 4-2-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 5-5-1 3-2-1 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 2-0 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-4 2-2 2-2

