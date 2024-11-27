Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt: Odds, spread, and over/under – Nov. 30 Published 12:27 pm Wednesday, November 27, 2024

The No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers (9-2) will meet their SEC-rival, the Vanderbilt Commodores (6-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at FirstBank Stadium. The Volunteers are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 11 points. The over/under in this contest is 48.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Email newsletter signup

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 30, 2024

Saturday, November 30, 2024 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on Fubo.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered five times in 10 games with a spread this season.

The Volunteers have covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 11-point favorites.

Vanderbilt has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Commodores have been an underdog by 11 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in five of those contests.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit your sportsbook for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.