Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 27? Published 12:23 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Gustav Nyquist a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in six of 22 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flyers.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

He has a 26.1% shooting percentage, attempting one shot per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 26th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 0 0 0 18:46 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

