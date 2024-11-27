Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 27?

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

By Data Skrive

Can we expect Jonathan Marchessault finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

  • In four of 22 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.8%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 76 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 26th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-2
11/23/2024 Jets 2 1 1 18:10 Home W 4-1
11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:15 Away L 3-0
11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3
11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-0
11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT
11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT
11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0
11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2
11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

