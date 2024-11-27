Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Flyers on November 27? Published 12:23 am Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Can we expect Steven Stamkos scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators match up against the Philadelphia Flyers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +195 (Bet $10 to win $19.50 if he scores a goal)

Stamkos stats and insights

In six of 22 games this season, Stamkos has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated six goals and three assists.

Stamkos’ shooting percentage is 12.5%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are allowing 76 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 26th in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.7 hits and 18.9 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 1 0 14:33 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:09 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 2 0 16:29 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2

Predators vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 27, 2024

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

