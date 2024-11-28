Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 29
Published 7:22 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
In one of the many compelling matchups on the college basketball schedule on Friday, the Northern Colorado Bears and Texas Tech Red Raiders take the court at United Supermarkets Arena, one of the 10 games our computer model recommended in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Northern Colorado +19.5 vs. Texas Tech
- Matchup: Northern Colorado Bears at Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Texas Tech by 7.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Appalachian State -1.5 vs. Colgate
- Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers vs. Colgate Raiders
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Appalachian State by 9.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Appalachian State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: FloCollege
ATS Pick: Boston College -16.5 vs. Dartmouth
- Matchup: Dartmouth Big Green at Boston College Eagles
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Boston College by 24.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Boston College (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Seattle U +24.5 vs. Duke
- Matchup: Seattle U Redhawks at Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Duke by 18.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Duke (-24.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Rice +2.5 vs. Hofstra
- Matchup: Hofstra Pride vs. Rice Owls
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Rice by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Hofstra (-2.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
ATS Pick: Pittsburgh +4.5 vs. Ohio State
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers at Ohio State Buckeyes
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Pittsburgh by 0.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Ohio State (-4.5)
- TV Channel: Peacock
ATS Pick: Holy Cross +16.5 vs. Virginia
- Matchup: Holy Cross Crusaders at Virginia Cavaliers
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Virginia by 12.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Virginia (-16.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Georgia State +28.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Georgia State Panthers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Kentucky by 25.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky (-28.5)
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Arkansas State -8.5 vs. Indiana State
- Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Indiana State Sycamores
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: Arkansas State by 11.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: FloHoops
ATS Pick: South Alabama -15.5 vs. Alcorn State
- Matchup: Alcorn State Braves at South Alabama Jaguars
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: November 29
- Computer Projection: South Alabama by 17.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: South Alabama (-15.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
