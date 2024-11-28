Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on November 29 Published 5:39 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ Filip Forsberg and the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brandon Hagel will be two of the best players to keep an eye on when these teams play on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Lightning Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Roman Josi 23 5 13 18 Filip Forsberg 23 9 8 17 Ryan O’Reilly 23 4 9 13 Jonathan Marchessault 23 4 8 12 Steven Stamkos 23 7 4 11 Lightning Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Nikita Kucherov 21 12 20 32 Brandon Hagel 21 9 17 26 Anthony Cirelli 21 9 13 22 Jake Guentzel 21 9 12 21 Brayden Point 17 15 5 20

Predators vs. Lightning Stat Comparison

The Predators offense’s 54 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the league.

Nashville is ranked 23rd in NHL action in goals against this season, having given up 73 (3.2 per game).

The Predators are 14th in the league with a 20.83% power-play conversion rate this season.

The Lightning’s 80 total goals (3.8 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

Tampa Bay has allowed 3.1 goals per game, and 65 total, which ranks 12th among all league teams.

The Lightning’s power-play conversion rate (23.44%) ranks eighth-best in the league.

