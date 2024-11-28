Cavaliers vs. Hawks Injury Report Today – November 29 Published 10:33 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

The injury report for the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) heading into their game against the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) currently has four players. The Hawks have one injured player listed on the report. The matchup is slated for 2:30 PM ET on Friday, November 29.

The Hawks will seek another victory over the Cavaliers following a 135-124 win on Wednesday. De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks to the victory with a team-high 26 points. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points in the Cavaliers’ loss.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Emoni Bates SF Out Knee Max Strus SF Out Ankle Caris LeVert SG Questionable Knee 11.8 2.9 4.5 Dean Wade PF Questionable Ankle 5.5 4.2 1.5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cody Zeller C Out Personal

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

