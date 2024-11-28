Cavaliers vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 29 Published 1:18 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) take the court against the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) as 6.5-point favorites on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Cavaliers 123 – Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 6.5)

Cavaliers (- 6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-9.2)

Cavaliers (-9.2) Pick OU: Under (246.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 236.8

The Cavaliers’ .737 ATS win percentage (14-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks’ .368 mark (7-12-0 ATS Record) in 2024-25.

Cleveland covers the spread when it is a 6.5-point favorite or more 64.3% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 6.5 or more (50%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2024-25, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (73.7% of the time) than Cleveland and its opponents (68.4%).

The Cavaliers have a .938 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (15-1) this season, better than the .500 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (5-5).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are surrendering 112.3 points per game this season (12th-ranked in NBA), but they’ve really played well on offense, putting up 123.5 points per game (best).

Cleveland is pulling down 43.1 rebounds per game (20th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 42.5 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Cavaliers are delivering 28.6 assists per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2024-25.

Cleveland is forcing 14.9 turnovers per game this season (eighth-ranked in NBA), but it has averaged only 12.3 turnovers per contest (fifth-best).

The Cavaliers rank best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 40.8%. They rank sixth in the league by draining 15.4 threes per contest.

Hawks Performance Insights

Offensively the Hawks are the ninth-ranked team in the league (116.6 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (121.2 points conceded per game).

In 2024-25, Atlanta is 10th in the league in rebounds (44.6 per game) and 23rd in rebounds conceded (45.2).

The Hawks are fourth-best in the league in assists (29.7 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 22nd in the league in committing them (15.3 per game). It is third-best in forcing them (16.2 per game).

The Hawks are 17th in the league in 3-pointers made (12.6 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

