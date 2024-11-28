How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29
Published 4:36 am Thursday, November 28, 2024
Friday’s NHL slate features a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and predictions in the piece below.
Predators vs. Lightning Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)
- Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) eight times this season.
- This season, 10 of Tampa Bay’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.
- These two teams combine for 6.2 goals per game, 0.33999999999999986 less than the over/under set for this contest.
- These two teams concede a combined 6.3 goals per game, 0.2 less than this one’s over/under.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -122
- The Predators have won 46.7% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (7-8).
- When it has played with moneyline odds of -122 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 55.0% chance to win.
Lightning Moneyline: +102
- Tampa Bay has three wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened seven times).
- When the Lightning’s moneyline odds are +102 or longer, they have won two games out of four opportunities.
- Tampa Bay’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 49.5% to win this game.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3
Predators Points Leaders
- One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has recorded 18 points in 23 games.
- Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists) to his name.
- With 13 points through 23 games (four goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.
- In the 19 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .913, 17th in the league.
Lightning Points Leaders
- Nikita Kucherov is among the top options on offense for Tampa Bay, with 32 points this season. He has recorded 12 goals and 20 assists in 21 games.
- Brandon Hagel is a top scorer for Tampa Bay, with 26 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and provided 17 assists in 21 games.
- Anthony Cirelli has nine goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 22.
- Andrei Vasilevskiy has a record of 10-7-1 in 18 games this season, conceding 42 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 425 saves and a .910 save percentage, 21st in the league.
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|W 4-1
|Home
|-146
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|L 5-2
|Away
|+124
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|L 3-2
|Home
|-176
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|-122
|11/30/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|12/4/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Away
|–
|12/5/2024
|Canadiens
|–
|Away
|–
Lightning’s Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/23/2024
|Stars
|L 4-2
|Home
|-104
|11/25/2024
|Avalanche
|W 8-2
|Home
|-115
|11/27/2024
|Capitals
|L 5-4
|Home
|-160
|11/29/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+102
|11/30/2024
|Maple Leafs
|–
|Home
|–
|12/5/2024
|Sharks
|–
|Home
|–
|12/8/2024
|Canucks
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Tampa Bay Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
