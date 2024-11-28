How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29

Published 4:36 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29

Friday’s NHL slate features a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and predictions in the piece below.

Predators vs. Lightning Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

  • Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) eight times this season.
  • This season, 10 of Tampa Bay’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.
  • These two teams combine for 6.2 goals per game, 0.33999999999999986 less than the over/under set for this contest.
  • These two teams concede a combined 6.3 goals per game, 0.2 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -122

  • The Predators have won 46.7% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (7-8).
  • When it has played with moneyline odds of -122 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).
  • The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 55.0% chance to win.

Lightning Moneyline: +102

  • Tampa Bay has three wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened seven times).
  • When the Lightning’s moneyline odds are +102 or longer, they have won two games out of four opportunities.
  • Tampa Bay’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 49.5% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:
Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

  • One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has recorded 18 points in 23 games.
  • Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists) to his name.
  • With 13 points through 23 games (four goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.
  • In the 19 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .913, 17th in the league.

Lightning Points Leaders

  • Nikita Kucherov is among the top options on offense for Tampa Bay, with 32 points this season. He has recorded 12 goals and 20 assists in 21 games.
  • Brandon Hagel is a top scorer for Tampa Bay, with 26 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and provided 17 assists in 21 games.
  • Anthony Cirelli has nine goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 22.
  • Andrei Vasilevskiy has a record of 10-7-1 in 18 games this season, conceding 42 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 425 saves and a .910 save percentage, 21st in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/23/2024 Jets W 4-1 Home -146
11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124
11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176
11/29/2024 Lightning Home -122
11/30/2024 Wild Away
12/4/2024 Maple Leafs Away
12/5/2024 Canadiens Away

Lightning’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline
11/23/2024 Stars L 4-2 Home -104
11/25/2024 Avalanche W 8-2 Home -115
11/27/2024 Capitals L 5-4 Home -160
11/29/2024 Predators Away +102
11/30/2024 Maple Leafs Home
12/5/2024 Sharks Home
12/8/2024 Canucks Away

Nashville vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

