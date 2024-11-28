How to Pick the Predators vs. Lightning Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 29 Published 4:36 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

Friday’s NHL slate features a contest between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Whether you’re looking to place a single bet or plan to put together a parlay, you’ll want to check out our picks and predictions in the piece below.

Predators vs. Lightning Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.2 goals)

Nashville and its opponent have hit the over on this game’s total (6.5 goals) eight times this season.

This season, 10 of Tampa Bay’s games have featured more than 6.5 goals.

These two teams combine for 6.2 goals per game, 0.33999999999999986 less than the over/under set for this contest.

These two teams concede a combined 6.3 goals per game, 0.2 less than this one’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -122

The Predators have won 46.7% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (7-8).

When it has played with moneyline odds of -122 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 6-8 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The implied moneyline probability for this game says the Predators have a 55.0% chance to win.

Lightning Moneyline: +102

Tampa Bay has three wins when playing as the moneyline underdog this season (which has happened seven times).

When the Lightning’s moneyline odds are +102 or longer, they have won two games out of four opportunities.

Tampa Bay’s moneyline gives it an implied probability of 49.5% to win this game.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tampa Bay 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

One of Nashville’s top offensive players this season is Roman Josi, who has recorded 18 points in 23 games.

Filip Forsberg is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with 17 total points (nine goals and eight assists) to his name.

With 13 points through 23 games (four goals and nine assists), Ryan O’Reilly has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive efforts this season.

In the 19 games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .913, 17th in the league.

Lightning Points Leaders

Nikita Kucherov is among the top options on offense for Tampa Bay, with 32 points this season. He has recorded 12 goals and 20 assists in 21 games.

Brandon Hagel is a top scorer for Tampa Bay, with 26 total points this season. He has scored nine goals and provided 17 assists in 21 games.

Anthony Cirelli has nine goals and 13 assists, for a season point total of 22.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has a record of 10-7-1 in 18 games this season, conceding 42 goals (2.4 goals against average) with 425 saves and a .910 save percentage, 21st in the league.

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/23/2024 Jets W 4-1 Home -146 11/25/2024 Devils L 5-2 Away +124 11/27/2024 Flyers L 3-2 Home -176 11/29/2024 Lightning – Home -122 11/30/2024 Wild – Away – 12/4/2024 Maple Leafs – Away – 12/5/2024 Canadiens – Away –

Lightning’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/23/2024 Stars L 4-2 Home -104 11/25/2024 Avalanche W 8-2 Home -115 11/27/2024 Capitals L 5-4 Home -160 11/29/2024 Predators – Away +102 11/30/2024 Maple Leafs – Home – 12/5/2024 Sharks – Home – 12/8/2024 Canucks – Away –

Nashville vs. Tampa Bay Game Info

Date: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

