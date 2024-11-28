How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29 Published 8:20 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the New Mexico State Aggies at Hertz Arena.

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the New Mexico State Aggies at Hertz Arena.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

James Madison Dukes at Florida Gators

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Time: 5:45 PM ET

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at New Mexico State Aggies

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: FloHoops

Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Florida Bulls

Time: 7:30 PM ET

