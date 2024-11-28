How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 29

Published 8:20 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 29

SEC teams will hit the court in five games on Friday in college basketball play. That includes the Texas Longhorns taking on the New Mexico State Aggies at Hertz Arena.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Auburn Tigers at Pittsburgh Panthers

James Madison Dukes at Florida Gators

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET

Arkansas Razorbacks at Oklahoma State Cowgirls

  • Time: 5:45 PM ET

No. 5 Texas Longhorns at New Mexico State Aggies

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Mississippi State Bulldogs at South Florida Bulls

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET

Email newsletter signup

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on TV or Streaming Live - November 29

Where to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on TV or Streaming Live – November 29

How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29

How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 29

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 29

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 28

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • newsletter signup