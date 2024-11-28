How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29 Published 4:45 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) battle the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) on November 29, 2024. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET

Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSOH

NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.

In games Cleveland shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.

The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.

The Cavaliers score 123.5 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 121.2 the Hawks give up.

Cleveland is 9-1 when scoring more than 121.2 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).

This season, Atlanta has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.

The Cavaliers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.

The Hawks’ 116.6 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 112.3 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.3 points, Atlanta is 7-7.

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

The Cavaliers are scoring 124.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 122 points per contest.

Cleveland gives up 112.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.5 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Cavaliers have played better when playing at home this year, draining 15.9 threes per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 14.6 threes per game and a 40.1% three-point percentage in away games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks score 117.1 points per game at home, one more than on the road (116.1). Defensively they allow 121.1 per game, 0.1 fewer points than on the road (121.2).

Atlanta is giving up fewer points at home (121.1 per game) than away (121.2).

At home the Hawks are averaging 28.6 assists per game, 2.2 less than away (30.8).

Cavaliers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Max Strus Out Ankle Emoni Bates Out Knee Caris LeVert Questionable Knee Dean Wade Questionable Ankle

Hawks Injuries