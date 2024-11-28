How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 29
Published 4:45 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) battle the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) on November 29, 2024. The matchup airs on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.
Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers are shooting 51.7% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- In games Cleveland shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 16-1 overall.
- The Cavaliers are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 10th.
- The Cavaliers score 123.5 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 121.2 the Hawks give up.
- Cleveland is 9-1 when scoring more than 121.2 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks’ 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.3 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers have allowed to their opponents (45.7%).
- This season, Atlanta has a 7-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.7% from the field.
- The Cavaliers are the 24th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.
- The Hawks’ 116.6 points per game are only 4.3 more points than the 112.3 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.3 points, Atlanta is 7-7.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers are scoring 124.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 122 points per contest.
- Cleveland gives up 112.2 points per game at home this season, compared to 112.5 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Cavaliers have played better when playing at home this year, draining 15.9 threes per game with a 41.3% three-point percentage, compared to 14.6 threes per game and a 40.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks score 117.1 points per game at home, one more than on the road (116.1). Defensively they allow 121.1 per game, 0.1 fewer points than on the road (121.2).
- Atlanta is giving up fewer points at home (121.1 per game) than away (121.2).
- At home the Hawks are averaging 28.6 assists per game, 2.2 less than away (30.8).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Max Strus
|Out
|Ankle
|Emoni Bates
|Out
|Knee
|Caris LeVert
|Questionable
|Knee
|Dean Wade
|Questionable
|Ankle
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Cody Zeller
|Out
|Personal