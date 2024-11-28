How to Watch the NBA Today, November 29
Published 2:17 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
In one of the 10 compelling matchups on the NBA slate on Friday, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers will play at Crypto.com Arena.
How to watch all the games in the NBA on Friday is included here.
Watch the NBA Today – November 29
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: FedExForum
- Location: Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Target Center
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: United Center
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- Location: Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
