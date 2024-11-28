How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28
Published 4:20 am Thursday, November 28, 2024
The Indiana Hoosiers versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs is one of seven games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule that includes a ranked team in play.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN2
No. 18 Florida Gators at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks at Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN
No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at BYU Cougars
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
UNLV Rebels at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: CBS Sports Network
