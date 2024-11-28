How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 28

Published 4:20 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 28

The Indiana Hoosiers versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs is one of seven games on Thursday’s college basketball schedule that includes a ranked team in play.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

No. 18 Florida Gators at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers at NC State Wolfpack

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks at Illinois Fighting Illini

Oklahoma Sooners at No. 24 Arizona Wildcats

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN

No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels at BYU Cougars

  • Time: 5:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

UNLV Rebels at No. 25 Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

