NBA Best Bets: Cavaliers vs. Hawks Picks for November 29 Published 10:33 am Thursday, November 28, 2024

The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-2) take on the Atlanta Hawks (8-11) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET on NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH.

If you hope to gain an edge on Friday’s game, discover the best bets on the board below (according to our computer predictions).

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Friday, November 29, 2024 at 2:30 PM ET

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 4.5)

Cleveland’s record against the spread is 14-5-0.

Atlanta is 7-12-0 against the spread this year.

The Cavaliers are 10-5 as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Against the spread as 4.5-point underdogs or greater, the Hawks are 3-4.

Pick OU:

Under (246.5)





Cavaliers games this season have featured more combined points than this contest’s total of 246.5 points five times.

The Hawks have played four games this season that have had more than 246.5 combined points scored.

The average total in Cleveland’s games this season is 227.6, 18.9 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

The average total for Atlanta’s games this season is 233.7 points, 12.8 fewer points than this game’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s sixth-highest scoring team this season compared to the second-ranked Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers are the league’s 18th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Cavaliers (-210)

This season, the Cavaliers have been favored 16 times and won 15, or 93.8%, of those games.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 10 games this season and have come away with the win five times (50%) in those contests.

Cleveland has a record of 13-1, a 92.9% win rate, when it’s favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

This season, Atlanta has come away with a win three times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cavaliers, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

