NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 29
Published 4:17 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
The NBA lineup on Friday, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Los Angeles Lakers, is not one to miss.
Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games on Friday.
Email newsletter signup
Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 29
Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -9.5
- Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Cavaliers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.2 points)
- Total: 245.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (236.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Spread: Grizzlies -10.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 17 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Magic -4.5
- Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
- Total: 212.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (218.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Spread: Timberwolves -4.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Heat -5.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 6.6 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -9.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 7.8 points)
- Total: 240.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Spread: Pacers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.3 points)
- Total: 229.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -1.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.8 points)
- Total: 228.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -4.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.5 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.