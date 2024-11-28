NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 29 Published 4:17 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

The NBA lineup on Friday, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Los Angeles Lakers, is not one to miss.

Delve into our betting analysis for the NBA’s upcoming games on Friday.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 29

Charlotte Hornets vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -9.5

Knicks -9.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 5.2 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 5.2 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE

NBA TV, MSG, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Spread: Cavaliers -6.5

Cavaliers -6.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.2 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 9.2 points) Total: 245.5 points

245.5 points Total Pick: Over (236.8 total projected points)

Over (236.8 total projected points) Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH

NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Grizzlies -10.5

Grizzlies -10.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 17 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 17 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.3 total projected points)

Over (226.3 total projected points) Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE

NBA TV, Gulf Coast Sports, and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -4.5

Magic -4.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 0.4 points) Total: 212.5 points

212.5 points Total Pick: Over (218.7 total projected points)

Over (218.7 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSFL

YES and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Spread: Timberwolves -4.5

Timberwolves -4.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 0 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (219.9 total projected points)

Over (219.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC

ESPN, FDSN, and FDSSC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Heat -5.5

Heat -5.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 6.6 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 6.6 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.4 total projected points)

Over (224.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSSUN

SportsNet and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -9.5

Celtics -9.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 7.8 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 7.8 points) Total: 240.5 points

240.5 points Total Pick: Over (235.6 total projected points)

Over (235.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and CHSN

NBCS-BOS and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Indiana Pacers vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pacers -6.5

Pacers -6.5 Spread Pick: Pacers (Projected to win by 1.3 points)

Pacers (Projected to win by 1.3 points) Total: 229.5 points

229.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.9 total projected points)

Over (226.9 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV Channel: FDSIN and FDSDET

FDSIN and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Spread: Thunder -1.5

Thunder -1.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 7.8 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 7.8 points) Total: 228.5 points

228.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.3 total projected points)

Over (225.3 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK

ESPN, SportsNet LA, and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Kings -4.5

Kings -4.5 Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 1.5 points)

Kings (Projected to win by 1.5 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.5 total projected points)

Over (223.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV Channel: NBCS-CA and KATU

NBCS-CA and KATU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

