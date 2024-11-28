Predators vs. Lightning Injury Report Today – November 29
Published 4:42 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (7-12-4), which currently has three players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, November 29 at 3:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jeremy Lauzon
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Michael McCarron
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Email newsletter signup
Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicholas Paul
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Chaffee
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 54 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
- Nashville has allowed 73 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.
- Their -19 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.
Lightning Season Insights
- The Lightning’s 80 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
- Tampa Bay’s total of 65 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 12th in the league.
- Their +15 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-113)
|Lightning (-107)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.