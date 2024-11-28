Predators vs. Lightning Injury Report Today – November 29

Published 4:42 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Here’s a look at the injury report for the Nashville Predators (7-12-4), which currently has three players listed, as the Predators prepare for their matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (11-8-2) at Bridgestone Arena on Friday, November 29 at 3:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed
Jeremy Lauzon D Out Lower Body
Michael McCarron RW Out Upper Body

Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Nicholas Paul LW Out Undisclosed
Mitchell Chaffee RW Questionable Undisclosed

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 29, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 54 total goals (2.4 per game) rank 32nd in the NHL.
  • Nashville has allowed 73 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in NHL action in goals against.
  • Their -19 goal differential ranks 29th in the league.

Lightning Season Insights

  • The Lightning’s 80 goals on the season (3.8 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
  • Tampa Bay’s total of 65 goals conceded (3.1 per game) ranks 12th in the league.
  • Their +15 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Predators vs. Lightning Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-113) Lightning (-107) 6.5

