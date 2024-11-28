Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Saturday, Nov. 30 Published 12:45 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, Nov. 30, when the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores square off at 12 p.m. ET? Our projection system believes in the Volunteers. Dive into our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Tennessee vs. Vanderbilt Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Vanderbilt (+10.5) Toss Up (48.5) Tennessee 27, Vanderbilt 21

Tennessee Betting Info (2024)

Based on this game’s moneyline, the Volunteers’ implied win probability is 81.1%.

The Volunteers are 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

Out of 10 Volunteers games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The point total average for Tennessee games this season is 55.9, 7.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2024)

The implied probability of a win by the Commodores based on the moneyline is 23.5%.

The Commodores’ ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Vanderbilt is 5-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

The Commodores have gone over in five of their 11 games with a set total (45.5%).

Vanderbilt games this year have averaged an over/under of 49.7 points, 1.2 more than the point total in this matchup.

Volunteers vs. Commodores 2024 Scoring Averages

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee 37.4 13.1 70 1.5 30 14.7 Vanderbilt 27 21.9 43 20.7 29.5 33

