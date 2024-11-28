Titans vs. Commanders: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 13

Published 2:45 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Commanders: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13

The Washington Commanders (7-5) bring a three-game losing skid into a game with the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Commanders Field. Washington is favored by 6.5 points. An over/under of 44.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Titans as they ready for this matchup against the Commanders.

Titans vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Washington Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Commanders (-5.5) 44 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Commanders (-6.5) 44.5 -255 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Commanders (-5.5) 44.5 -250 +205 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Washington Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 1, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: Commanders Field in Landover, Maryland
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Commanders Betting Insights

  • Tennessee owns two wins against the spread this year.
  • The Titans have one win ATS (1-3) as a 6.5-point underdog or greater this season.
  • Tennessee has seen six of its 11 games go over the point total.
  • Washington has a 7-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Commanders have one win ATS (1-1) as a 6.5-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Eight of Washington’s 12 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Tyler Boyd 21.5 (-114)
Calvin Ridley 64.5 (-114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 35.5 (-114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 19.5 (-114)
Will Levis 209.5 (-114) 1.5 (+136) 18.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

