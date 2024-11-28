Titans vs. Commanders Player Props & Odds – Week 13 Published 3:21 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Terry McLaurin will lead the Washington Commanders into their matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at Commanders Field on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Check out the top contributors in this game between the Commanders and the Titans, and what player prop bets to examine.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd – – 21.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Calvin Ridley – – 64.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – 35.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 19.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Will Levis 209.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 18.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) –

Commanders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Noah Brown – – 39.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Jayden Daniels 214.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 37.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – Zach Ertz – – 33.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Terry McLaurin – – 53.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)

