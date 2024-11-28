Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 29? Published 6:24 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Filip Forsberg a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Lightning?

Email newsletter signup

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Forsberg stats and insights

In eight of 23 games this season, Forsberg has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has three goals, plus five assists.

He takes 3.5 shots per game, and converts 11.3% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have given up 65 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2024 Flyers 0 0 0 18:15 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 1 0 21:21 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 20:23 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 0 2 17:03 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:41 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:02 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:49 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 2 0 18:33 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 16:33 Away L 6-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.