Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 29?
Published 6:24 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024
Can we anticipate Roman Josi lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Josi stats and insights
- In four of 23 games this season, Josi has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted six shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.
- Josi averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.
Lightning defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Lightning have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|26:33
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|27:58
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|2
|2
|0
|25:52
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:54
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|22:41
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|27:04
|Away
|L 2-0
|11/14/2024
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|24:50
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/11/2024
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|26:42
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2024
|Utah Hockey Club
|2
|0
|2
|23:45
|Home
|W 4-0
|11/7/2024
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|21:29
|Away
|L 6-2
Predators vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
