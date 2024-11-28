Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 29? Published 6:24 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

Can we anticipate Roman Josi lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 3:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

In four of 23 games this season, Josi has scored — and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted six shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has one goal, plus eight assists.

Josi averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Josi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 26:33 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 1 0 1 27:58 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 2 2 0 25:52 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 25:54 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 1 1 22:41 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 27:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 1 0 1 24:50 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 26:42 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 0 2 23:45 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 21:29 Away L 6-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

