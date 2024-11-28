Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 29? Published 6:24 pm Thursday, November 28, 2024

For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday at 3:00 PM ET, is Ryan O’Reilly a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We analyze all the numbers in the article below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in four of 23 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken three shots in one game against the Lightning this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

O’Reilly averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/27/2024 Flyers 1 1 0 17:50 Home L 3-2 OT 11/25/2024 Devils 0 0 0 21:32 Away L 5-2 11/23/2024 Jets 1 0 1 22:35 Home W 4-1 11/20/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 17:39 Away L 3-0 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 17:55 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:13 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 0 0 0 17:07 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 6-2

Predators vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

