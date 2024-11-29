Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, November 30
Published 7:22 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college basketball schedule on Saturday, the Abilene Christian Wildcats and Omaha Mavericks hit the court at Baxter Arena, one of the 10 games our computer model flagged in terms of picks against the spread.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Omaha +2.5 vs. Abilene Christian
- Matchup: Abilene Christian Wildcats at Omaha Mavericks
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Omaha by 8.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Abilene Christian (-2.5)
- TV Channel: Summit League Network
ATS Pick: Furman +20.5 vs. Kansas
- Matchup: Furman Paladins at Kansas Jayhawks
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Kansas by 11.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kansas (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Oregon State -9.5 vs. UC Davis
- Matchup: UC Davis Aggies at Oregon State Beavers
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Oregon State by 17.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Oregon State (-9.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Sacramento State -8.5 vs. Mercyhurst
- Matchup: Mercyhurst Lakers at Sacramento State Hornets
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Sacramento State by 14.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Sacramento State (-8.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: San Diego State +11.5 vs. Houston
- Matchup: San Diego State Aztecs vs. Houston Cougars
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Houston by 5.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Houston (-11.5)
- TV Channel: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)
ATS Pick: Charleston Southern +22.5 vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Miami Hurricanes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Miami (FL) by 17.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Miami (FL) (-22.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Cal Poly +14.5 vs. Stanford
- Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Stanford by 9.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stanford (-14.5)
- TV Channel: ACC Network Extra
ATS Pick: Eastern Washington +23.5 vs. Utah
- Matchup: Eastern Washington Eagles at Utah Utes
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Utah by 19.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Utah (-23.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Drake -13.5 vs. Georgia Southern
- Matchup: Georgia Southern Eagles at Drake Bulldogs
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Drake by 17.8 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Drake (-13.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
ATS Pick: Toledo -6.5 vs. Oakland
- Matchup: Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Toledo Rockets
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 30
- Computer Projection: Toledo by 10.6 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Toledo (-6.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
