Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Commanders Game – Week 13
Published 5:38 pm Friday, November 29, 2024
The Washington Commanders (7-5) host the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Commanders Field and will attempt to end a three-game losing streak. Check out the best bets.
Titans vs. Commanders Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 1, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Commanders Field
- Location: Landover, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Commanders are the bet in this contest. They’re favored by 5.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.3 to 6).
- The Commanders have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 73.3%.
- The Commanders have won 71.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (5-2).
- Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
- The Titans have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won twice.
- Tennessee is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Commanders (-6)
- The Commanders are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 6-point favorites or more, Washington has an ATS record of 1-1.
- The Titans have covered the spread only two times over 11 games with a set spread.
- Tennessee is 1-4 ATS when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Washington and Tennessee average 1.7 more points between them than the over/under of 44.5 for this matchup.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined five more points per game, 49.5 (including the postseason), than this game’s total of 44.5 points.
- The teams have hit the over in eight of the Commanders’ 12 games with a set total.
- In the Titans’ 11 games with a set total, six have hit the over (54.5%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.