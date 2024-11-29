Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Commanders Game – Week 13 Published 5:38 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

The Washington Commanders (7-5) host the Tennessee Titans (3-8) on Sunday, December 1, 2024 at Commanders Field and will attempt to end a three-game losing streak. Check out the best bets.

Titans vs. Commanders Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The Commanders are the bet in this contest. They’re favored by 5.3 more points in the model than BetMGM (11.3 to 6).

The Commanders have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 73.3%.

The Commanders have won 71.4% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (5-2).

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs eight times this season and won twice.

Tennessee is 1-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Commanders (-6)

Commanders (-6) The Commanders are 7-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 6-point favorites or more, Washington has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Titans have covered the spread only two times over 11 games with a set spread.

Tennessee is 1-4 ATS when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (44.5)

Over (44.5) Washington and Tennessee average 1.7 more points between them than the over/under of 44.5 for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined five more points per game, 49.5 (including the postseason), than this game’s total of 44.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in eight of the Commanders’ 12 games with a set total.

In the Titans’ 11 games with a set total, six have hit the over (54.5%).

