Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Friday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Skjei Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Skjei Prop Insights

  • In 23 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 21:08 on the ice.
  • He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • He has a 4.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
  • In seven of the 21 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
  • Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
  • The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
8 Points 1
2 Goals 0
6 Assists 1

