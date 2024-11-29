Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Friday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 23 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 21:08 on the ice.
- He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 4.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
- In seven of the 21 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.
- Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
- The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|8
|Points
|1
|2
|Goals
|0
|6
|Assists
|1
