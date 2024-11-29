Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Brady Skjei, will be in action Friday versus the Tampa Bay Lightning at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Skjei are available, and so is some information to help you make the right calls.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -212) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +210, Under: -285)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 23 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -5, and is averaging 21:08 on the ice.

He has picked up at least one point in eight games, and has eight points in all.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 4.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

In seven of the 21 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered eight points, all from single-point games, this season.

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning are giving up 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in NHL play.

Its +15 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

The Lightning have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 8 Points 1 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

