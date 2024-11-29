Celebrating 60 years, Tazewell Speedway releases ambitious 2025 schedule Published 3:14 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Tazewell Speedway track owner/promoter Gary Hall has assembled an ambitious racing schedule to coincide with the track’s 60th anniversary. It will also be the 20th year of Hall’s tutelage of the ultra-high banked speedplant dubbed “The World’s Fastest 1/3 Mile Dirt Track.”

The 2025 racing season will officially kick off on Saturday night, March 29, with the 4th Annual Jim Arnwine Memorial featuring the UCRA Crate Late Model Series racing for $3,011 to win. Other highlights include the 5th Annual Li’l Bill Corum Memorial 75 sanctioned by the Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series and presented by Toyota Knoxville that will pay $21,000 to win. On Sunday night, May 25, the track welcomes back the Topless Outlaws Dirt Late Model Series for the 5th Annual Bill Ogle Memorial paying $4,001 to win. The Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series returns on Saturday night, July 26, for the finale of their 2025 campaign in an event that will award $10,000 to the winner.

Two new events will be on the 2025 racing schedule: on Saturday night, June 7, the Inaugural Pup Thomas Memorial sanctioned by the Crate Racin’ USA Series will pay $10,000 to win. On Saturday night, July 4, the newly formed Southern Thunder Super Dirt Series comes to Tazewell for a $7,500 to win Super Late Model event.

Email newsletter signup

Interspersed in the 2025 schedule will be the regular racing program featuring Crate Late Model, Sportsman, Classic Car and Street Stock. Other classes will be announced when the season begins.

For more information and rules please visit www.TazewellSpeedway.net

Tazewell Speedway 2025 Schedule

March 15- Open practice for all racing classes

March 29- 4th Annual Jim Arnwine Memorial/UCRA Crate Late Models $3,011 to win plus weekly classes

April 5- Regular race program with all classes

April 12- Off

April 19- 5th Annual Lil Bill Corum Memorial 75/Schaeffers Oil Southern Nationals Series $21,000 to win presented by Toyota Knoxville. Other classes TBA

April 25- Regular race program with all classes

May 3- Regular race program with all classes

May 10- Off for Mother’s Day weekend

May 17- Regular race program with all classes

May 25 Sunday night- 5th Annual Bill Ogle Memorial/Topless Outlaws Dirt Late Model Series $4,001 to win plus Sportsman, Classic Car, Street Stock and fireworks

May 31- Off

June 7- Inaugural Pup Thomas Memorial/Crate Racin USA Series $10,000 to win. Other classes TBA

June 14- Off

June 21- Kids Night with 20,000 nickels on front stretch and candy toss/Regular race program with all classes

June 28- Regular race program with all classes

July 4th Friday night- Melvin Corum Memorial/Southern Thunder Super Dirt Series $7,500 to win. Other classes TBA. HUGE fireworks show.

July 12- Regular race program with all classes

July 19- Coca-Cola Family Race Night with 50 cent Cokes and free prizes. Regular race program with all classes

July 26- 21st Annual Schaeffer’s Oil Southern Nationals Series Tour Finale/$10,000 to win. Other classes TBA

August 2- Fan Appreciation Night $5 general admission. Regular race program with all classes

August 9- UCRA Crate Late Models $3,000 to win. Other classes TBA

August 16- Regular race program with all classes. Last points race night.

August 23- Championship Race Night with trophies and points payouts. Regular race program with all classes

August 31 Sunday night- 17th Annual Buddy Rogers Memorial/Southern All Stars Dirt Racing Series $5000 to win. Other classes TBA

October 4- TBA

***Schedule is subject to change***