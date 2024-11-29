College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 30 Published 7:44 pm Friday, November 29, 2024

The Saturday college basketball slate in the SEC has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Oregon Ducks playing the Alabama Crimson Tide, and we have picks against the spread available for you below.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Email newsletter signup

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Texas A&M -5.5 vs. Rutgers

Matchup: Texas A&M Aggies vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas A&M by 7.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas A&M by 7.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas A&M -5.5

Texas A&M -5.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: truTV

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Pick: Oregon +5.5 vs. Alabama

Matchup: Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

Oregon Ducks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite & Spread: Alabama by 2.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Alabama by 2.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Alabama -5.5

Alabama -5.5 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: November 30

November 30 TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Max

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.