Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29
Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)
Predators vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 19:00 per game on the ice.
- He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
- Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.
- In six of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 23 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.
Lightning Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
- With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.
- The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Lightning
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Tampa Bay
|23
|Games
|1
|17
|Points
|0
|9
|Goals
|0
|8
|Assists
|0
