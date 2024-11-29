Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29

Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 19:00 per game on the ice.
  • He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.
  • Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.
  • In six of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 23 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league play.
  • With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.
  • The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay
23 Games 1
17 Points 0
9 Goals 0
8 Assists 0

