Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Lightning Game – November 29 Published 5:22 am Friday, November 29, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, November 29, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Forsberg’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +150, Under: -198)

Predators vs. Lightning Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 29, 2024

Friday, November 29, 2024 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus rating is -5, in 19:00 per game on the ice.

He has gotten at least one point in 14 games, and has 17 points in all.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated three goals and five assists.

Forsberg averages 3.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.3%.

In six of the 23 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 23 games, he has 17 points, with three multi-point games.

Lightning Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Lightning are conceding 65 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 12th in league play.

With a goal differential of +15, the team is seventh-best in the league in that category.

The Lightning are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 16.1 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Lightning

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 23 Games 1 17 Points 0 9 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

